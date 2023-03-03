McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: Creed III

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of MGM’s Creed III.

Still dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed is thriving in his career and family life. When Damian, a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces after serving time in prison, he’s eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.

The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian — a fighter who has nothing to lose.

The movie is available in theaters.

Find more entertainment stories here.