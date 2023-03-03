Multiple students experience allergic reaction after bus ride

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local school district is trying to determine the cause of what’s believed to be an allergic reaction experienced by students.

Thursday afternoon, tipsters alerted us to a situation they say involved a South Haven Elementary School bus.

According to multiple tipsters, some students got off the bus after school experiencing symptoms including rash, itching, redness, and watery eyes.

We reached out to Director of Schools Danny Beecham, who confirmed the district is taking immediate action after learning of the situation.

Beecham says a deep cleaning of the bus has been ordered, and a review of video footage is underway to determine if the issue occurred on the bus or if the students were exposed in a common area.

Beecham says the district understands the incident may have caused concern, and the school’s principal is following up with the students’ parents to check on their well-being and provide any necessary support.

See the full statement released by Beecham below:

Henderson County School District is taking immediate action after a small number of students reported experiencing an allergic reaction on one of our school buses. We take the health and well-being of our students seriously and are committed to ensuring their safety at all times. Upon receiving reports of the incident, our transportation supervisor ordered a deep cleaning of the bus in question to ensure that it was free from any potential allergens. Additionally, we are in the process of reviewing the bus video recording to determine if the issue occurred on the bus or if the students were exposed in a common area. We understand that this incident may have caused concern among the parents and guardians of our students. Please know that our principal is following up with the student’s parents to check on their well-being and provide any necessary support. The Henderson County School District strives to provide all students with a safe and healthy learning environment.

As of Friday afternoon, the school district is still trying to determine the cause. We will update this story once information becomes available.

For more news in the Henderson County area, click here.