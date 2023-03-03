Sandra Ann Bell Yancey, age 81, resident of Southaven, Mississippi and wife of the late Franklin Yancey, departed this life Friday, March 3, 2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Union County in New Albany, Mississippi.

Sandra was born November 14, 1941 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late William Autman Bell, Sr. and Dorothy Elizabeth Peeler Bell. She was a homemaker throughout her life and loved being with her family and friends, playing Bingo, watching game shows and eating ice cream.

Mrs. Yancey is survived by two daughters, Patricia Nichols (Randy) and Kimberly Ford (Jason); nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Debra Butler and Vicky Yancey; her son, Richard Yancey; her sister, Sue Porterfield; and two brothers, William Bell, Jr. and James Bell.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Yancey will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, March 6, 2023 at Hood Cemetery with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, Tennessee, officiating.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.