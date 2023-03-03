Special Interview with Memphis Wrestling’s Dustin Starr

Hello everyone, we have a special video for you. Today, WBBJ 7’s Entertainment Correspondent Eli McCaig was able to interview Memphis Wrestling’s head promoter Dustin Starr.

They spoke about many things including the origins of Memphis Wrestling, Dustin’s transition from wrestler to promoter, and all the top talent that has gone through Memphis Wrestling.

For a chance to watch Memphis Wrestling, tune in to WBBJ CBS 7 at 11pm on Saturdays, and to watch live, go to https://championshipwrestlingmemphis.com and look for the tab “TV Tapings.”

You can also follow Memphis Wrestling on social media @mem_wrestling

