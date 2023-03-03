Traffic slowed on busy highway following two-vehicle crash in Crockett County

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn.–A deadly wreck on a busy highway brings traffic to a standstill Friday evening.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a call around 6:20p.m. of a wreck on Highway 412 east near Bells, involving a semi truck and another vehicle.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Crockett County rescue squad responded to the wreck.

According to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department, one person died in the crash and another was airlifted to a local trauma center.

The person killed in the accident is not being identified at this time.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and online as more information becomes available.