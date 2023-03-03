Ukraine native, Savannah resident speaks after war anniversary

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — February 24th marked the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Last year we introduced you to a Ukraine native that was here in Tennessee helping his homeland on the other side of the globe.

Friday, we followed up with Ruslan Kucherenko to see how his campaign to raise funds has been since the war started.

Kucherenko has lived in the U.S. for 16 years, but is native to Ukraine. His fundraiser has been a year in the making.

“Ask people to help that still need help for Ukraine, like more humanitarian options right now,” Kucherenko said.

You can take donations to Jones Nissan in Savannah, or make them to the National Bank of Ukraine website.

