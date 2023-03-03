Winds Weaken Tonight, Cool but Sunny Weekend Coming

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast Update for March 3rd:

The high wind warning remains in effect across West Tennessee until 6 PM this evening. The winds will begin to weaken after the sun goes down. We had gusts over 60 MPH in Jackson for over a 2 hour period late this morning into the early afternoon hours. Mild and dry weather is coming for the weekend . We will have your full weekend forecast breakdown and a recap of today’s wind event coming up here.

TONIGHT:

An extreme wind event moved across West Tennessee Friday and these winds were intense. Non storm winds gusted as high as 65 MPH and be sustained at times between 35-40 MPH. This was due to a very tight pressure gradient that sett up from a potent low pressure system.

Some early morning and storms also stuck around of the first half of the day but it was the non storm winds that did most of the damage. The winds will weaken and turn to the north behind the front. Friday night lows will return to the upper 30s and the skies will clear out overnight.

THE WEEKEND:

We are expecting a very normal first weekend on March across West Tennessee. We are expecting dry weather with highs only reaching the upper 50s to near 60° on Saturday. Sunday is expected to be warmer than Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. Both morning we are expecting to start out in the upper 30s but the current forecast keeps us above freezing both mornings. Expect mostly sunny skies this weekend as well. The winds will come out of the northeast on Saturday and out of the southeast on Sunday. The winds will shift back to the southwest on Monday starting a warming trend again across the region to start next week.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday is going to be the nicest and warmest day next week. Highs will reach the mid 70s and partly cloudy skies will move in for the afternoon. We are going to stay dry on Monday but shower chances will return Tuesday night and linger around until Friday morning across West Tennessee. A couple different fronts and storm systems will move through in the middle of the week but overall, the severe weather threat looks low next week. Monday and Tuesday night lows will fall down to around 50°. Highs on Tuesday with reach the mid 60s before a cold front tries to move though and Wednesday highs will only make it into the 50s. Highs on Thursday will struggle to hit 50° and highs might only reach the 40s on Friday. There is some difference in forecast opinions as to how cold things are going to get towards the back half of the week though. We will keep an eye on it as the week progresses in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, warmer weather returned for the start of the new year, and has stayed above normal most of the month of February. The next chance for rain and storms is coming in the middle of next week, no winter storms are currently in the forecast but in will be a little cooler on Friday. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13