19th annual NAACP Advocacy Summit returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. —An organization holds a luncheon.

A special luncheon was held at the Doubletree Hotel here in Jackson by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

There was a lunch, music by Just Friends, and the keynote speaker for the luncheon was Mr. Roger Jackson Jr., NAACP, Chief of Field Membership and units Baltimore, MD.

People filled the room in support with everyone in high spirits and excited to be there.

“It felt really good. It’s a beautiful day. The weather cooperated and it was just exciting,” Jackson said.

This was the 19th annual Race Relation/Advocacy Summit luncheon.

