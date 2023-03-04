Calmer Weather Ahead After Friday’s Wind Storm

Saturday Forecast Update for March 4th:

Winds gusted over 60 MPH Friday in Madison and Gibson county for several hours and left a huge swath of damage across the area. From trees, power lines & poles, trampolines, fences, play houses and vehicles, nothing was safe from the extreme wind event in West Tennessee. Here is a look at some of the damage across the region.

The winds will begin to weaken after the sun goes down. We had gusts over 60 MPH in Jackson for over a 2 hour period late this morning into the early afternoon hours. Mild and dry weather is coming for the weekend . We will have your full weekend forecast breakdown and a recap of today’s wind event coming up here.

Friday’s Wind Gusts:

THE WEEKEND:

We are expecting a very normal first weekend on March across West Tennessee. We are expecting dry weather with highs only reaching to around 59-61° on Saturday. Sunday is expected to be warmer than Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. Both morning we are expecting to start out in the upper 30s but the current forecast keeps us above freezing both mornings. Expect mostly sunny skies this weekend as well. The winds will come out of the northeast on Saturday and out of the southeast on Sunday. The winds will shift back to the southwest on Monday starting a warming trend again across the region to start next week.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday is going to be the nicest and warmest day next week. Highs will reach the mid 70s and partly cloudy skies will move in for the afternoon. We are going to stay dry on Monday but shower chances will return Tuesday night and linger around until Friday morning across West Tennessee. A couple different fronts and storm systems will move through in the middle of the week but overall, the severe weather threat looks low next week. Monday and Tuesday night lows will fall down to around 50°. Highs on Tuesday with reach the mid 60s before a cold front tries to move though and Wednesday highs will only make it into the 50s. Highs on Thursday will struggle to hit 50° and highs might only reach the 40s on Friday. There is some difference in forecast opinions as to how cold things are going to get towards the back half of the week though. We will keep an eye on it as the week progresses in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, warmer weather returned for the start of the new year, and has stayed above normal most of the month of February. The next chance for rain and storms is coming in the middle of next week, no winter storms are currently in the forecast but in will be a little cooler on Friday. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

