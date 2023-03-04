Grizzlies’ Clarke out indefinitely with torn Achilles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke tore his left Achilles tendon and will be out indefinitely, the team announced Saturday.

Clarke was injured Friday night late in the first quarter of the Grizzlies’ 113-97 loss to the Nuggets, a showdown of the top two teams in the Western Conference.

Clarke missed a free throw and started limping as he went up the court and fell at half-court. He was helped to the locker room without putting weight on his left leg.

The 26-year-old is averaging 10.0 points in his fourth season with Memphis.

The team said he is expected to make a full recovery

