Pet of the Week: Nia

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Nia!

This sweet girl had a rough start to life but has a rags to riches story. Now, Nia is looking for the final piece of her happily ever after…a fur-ever home!











Nia found the rescue when a good Samaritan dropped her off at a vet, after she was shot in her hind leg. The amazing vet team did everything in their power to save her leg, but due to the extent of the injury she did lose her leg.

But don’t feel bad for this girl! You would never know that she was missing her leg as she has the sweetest, most outgoing, happy go-lucky personality and it does not slow her down a bit!

Everyone that meets her, falls completely, head over heels in love with her and we can’t say we blame them!

Nia is a young dog. She is spayed, heart-worm negative, fully vetted, house trained and kennel trained.

Nia is good with others pups and children and would love to meet you!

If you are interested in adopting Nia or any of the other available dogs, contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

You can also visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.