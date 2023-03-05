A unique kid’s gym opens its doors in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. —One children’s gym is now open for youth of all walks of life.

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym has opened their doors.

This is a sensory gym that caters to children with special needs. The gym is inclusive, so all are welcome.











You don’t have to make a reservation to attend the gym, it’s $16 for the first child and $14 for each sibling.

The gym is open Monday through Saturday 9 am to 6 pm, and Sunday 9 am to 5 pm.

The gym also hosts birthday parties and field trips as well.

“There’s going to be pieces of equipment in here that do cater to children that have been to occupational therapy or even physical therapy. This is a place for them to come and interact and play and not go to work. Like my daughter receives occupational therapy and physical therapy, so now this is a place just for her to be independent and play on her own,” said Elizabeth Sykes, owner We Rock the Spectrum Kids.

If you’d like visit the gym, it’s located at 2211 Express Drive in Jackson.

For more information on We Rock the Spectrum Kids, visit the website here.

