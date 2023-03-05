Awards ceremony returns honoring mental and behavioral health heroes

JACKSON, Tenn.— A local awards ceremony was held.

The Giraffe Awards was held on Saturday night. It was a sold out crowd with the building filled with people to show their support.

















The dinner and auction is to raise funds for mental and behavioral health services in Tennessee. People were also honored that play a big part in the behavioral and mental health services.

All of the activities were followed by a live band to conclude the evening.

Proceeds from the event will be used to create a “Safety net” for The Positive Living Group, to be used to assist those in financial hardship who are in need of mental & behavioral healthcare.

Ray Watt, Founder of The Positive Living Group, says that this is the first time they are hosting this event, and that he is excited to be a part of something that makes such a difference.

Watt is also appreciative to everyone who helped make this event so special.

“It’s just an amazing night, because these are the folks that commit to the caregiving and commit to our people of Jackson, Tennessee, to help them in times of need and times of struggle,” Watt said.

This was the third annual Giraffe Awards and Watt believes that this is an event that will just keep getting bigger and better each year.

For more information on The Positive Living Group, click here.