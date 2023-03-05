Dojo celebrates 17 years in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. —One local dojo here in town is celebrating more than 10 years in business.

The Fudoshinka Dojo is celebrating their 17th anniversary.











The dojo started on March 5, 2006 by owner, Sherwin Moore.

He started in south Jackson, all Moore had was Malesus Park, the uniform on his back, and a few practice shields.

In 17 years the dojo has grown, expanding to different locations until settling at the Omni location for the past several years.

Moore says he hopes to continue delivering high quality martial arts, the way it was intended by his predecessors while preserving the art in its original form, but making it relevant for modern day application.

“It’s helped me discover myself, defend myself and that’s something I want to pass on to my students, to help them learn how to endure, persevere and develop their own personal strength and just be able to operate in the world safely,” said Sherwin Moore, owner Fudoshinka Dojo.

Moore says it’s not about fighting, it’s about preservation of life, and passing it along to others or teaching others who may not be able to help themselves.

