Dot Foods announces new CEO and president

MT. STERLING, Ill.—Dot Foods announces new leadership roles.

According to information from DOT Foods Inc. a new CEO and president have been appointed to the company.

The company announced on Friday, March 3 that Dot’s new Chief Executive Officer is Dick Tracy. Dick is the youngest of the founders Robert and Dorothy Tracy’s children. He joined the family business in 1991 and has served as its president since 2017. He replaces his brother Joe Tracy in the CEO role.

Tracy had this to say about his new position. “I am excited about this next chapter for our business,” he continues, “We are seeing a lot of exciting growth, and it’s great to be in that position, especially coming off the turbulence of the pandemic and the subsequent recovery. We’re fortunate to have incredible leaders across Dot, and the changes and new roles we’re announcing today allow us to use their talents in new ways.”

With Dick being named the new CEO, a new president of the company was also named. George Eversman will fill that position. He has been with the company for over 30 years working in sales and business development positions. Eversman will now oversee the day-to-day operations of Dot’s overall business.

Dot Foods currently operates two distribution centers in Tennessee, one in Dyersburg that opened in 2015 and the other in Manchester.

The company also has 13 other facilities across the U.S.

