Four local schools win grant contests

JACKSON, Tenn. — Four local schools are grant recipients.

Four schools in Jackson-Madison County will receive new water filling stations after winning a grant contest. The contest “Water is Cool @ School” was presented by Delta Dental of Tennessee.

The contest is meant to encourage drinking more water in schools and adopting healthier habits. Winners will receive a new Elkay bottling system to replace its current water fountains.

Schools were encouraged to submit an application along with a video project explaining the reasons drinking water is so important for health.

The following schools were grant winners in the Jackson-Madison County School System. Those schools are Andrew Jackson Elementary, Denmark Elementary, Alexander Elementary, and Jackson Careers and Technology Middle School.

Dr. Phil Wenk, CEO of Delta Dental of Tennessee, had this to say of the program. “Drinking more water is one of the best and easiest things you can do for your health at any age, and the creative video and art project submissions we received from schools across Tennessee clearly show that drinking more water can in fact also be the ‘cool’ thing to do,” He continues with, “Thank you to all of the schools that applied this year, and congratulations to the grant recipients!”

This was the third year for the contest. Thirty schools participated and were awarded new water filling stations this year alone. For a full list of this year’s winning schools, visit the link here.

Overall, the program has awarded over 100 new bottle filling stations to schools in Tennessee.

