Local shoppers enjoy the sunshine and great buys

JACKSON, Tenn. —It’s that time again, a local flea market returns to the Hub City.

The Jackson Hub City Flea Market has returned for the first weekend in March at the Jackson Fairgrounds.









It was a perfect day for the flea market with many people in attendance, there were several vendors outside and inside taking advantage of the beautiful day.

There was everything from jewelry, food, special barbecue sauces and even exotic pets.

Kara McKee is a first time vendor at the market and plans to come back next month for even more sales.

“It’s been pretty good. I sold out of all of my honey, so that was a good thing. We had a lot of good sells yesterday too. I’m hoping to sell some more stuff today. I sell massage oils, face masks, body masks, salves and I make soaps,” McKee said.

To learn more about Hub City Flea and the upcoming dates visit the ‘Seen on 7‘ section of our website.

