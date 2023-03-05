Young athletes get schooled by legends

JACKSON, Tenn. —Today was the first Tennessee Legends Football Camp of the 2023 season.

Legends of Tennessee is a non profit organization led by former and current University of Tennessee football players. The group goes to 14 cities all over Tennessee doing football camps, and community work all over the state.

This is the fourth camp held in Jackson. President of Legends of Tennessee, Jabari Davis says Jackson is always a key camp that they do to start the season.

“We’re going over very greatly detailed lessons on the game of football, how to practice and how to prepare yourself on and off the field. To be a great football player goes hand and hand off the field success and on the field success, so we’re going to be sharing a million dollars worth of free knowledge for these kids,” Davis said.

Next week the group will be in Paris, Tennessee for another camp, and after that the group will be in Franklin.

