Four rescued from stranded car in West Tennessee

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders rescued several people from a stranded vehicle on Monday.

The Hardin County Fire Department shared to Facebook on Monday that a driver and three others were rescued from car on Coffee Landing Road.

Their crews arrived around 4:15 p.m., and no one was injured.

The road is expected to stay closed until March 12.

As a reminder, if you see water above a roadway, turn around. Do not risk drowning, as the road may be washed out or the water could cause you to drift away.

