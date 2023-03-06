Hit-and-run leaves teen in critical condition

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday March 3, Brownsville police were dispatched to North Brownsville in response to a hit-and-run involving a 14-year-old boy.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers arrived to Carlita Street in North Brownsville in response to a teen being struck by a vehicle.

“Dispatches received a call about a juvenile being struck by a car. He was riding his bike on Carlita Street,” said Assistant Chief Kelvin Evans, with the Brownsville Police Department.

The teen was outside riding his bike when what witnesses say a dark green, four door sedan came around the curb and struck the boy, leaving him with several injuries.

“The driver kept going, and we’ve been checking videos, but that particular day we had the high winds. So the internet was down so we were not able to retrieve any video from any residents over there,” Evans said.

The teen was then taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. According to Evans, the victim got out of surgery on Saturday, but is still in critical condition.

The teen is experiencing a broken leg bone, punctured liver and other health complications.

“So now we’re in the process of going back and seeing if we can still retrieve. Of course camera will still record, we just couldn’t gain access to internet. So now we’re in the process of going back in after internet and come back and see if we can get any type of footage,” Evans said.

The speed limit for the street is 25 miles per hour, but based from the damage of the bike and the severity of the victims injuries, police believe the suspect was going well above the speed limit.

“It is a short street,” Evans said. “There’s not a lot of room for speeding.”

The Brownsville Police Department says a cash reward based on what kind and how much information can be provided.

If you have any information that could help, call (731) 772-1260.

Find more local news here.