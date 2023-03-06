Man charged in connection to house fire in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Bells man has been arrested in connection to a fire in Gibson County.

According to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Chad Bridger Kee was arrested Monday and charged with arson and aggravated burglary.

The release says that on March 4, around 10 p.m., first responders in Gibson County were on the scene of a house fire on State Route 188 in Trenton.

TBI agents and an accelerant detection canine were able to investigate and found evidence that the fire was set on purpose.

Kee was booked into the Gibson County Correctional Complex on a $300,000 bond.

