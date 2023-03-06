Mugshots : Madison County : 3/03/23 – 3/06/23

Bryan Starnes Bryan Starnes: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest

Antomareo Wooden Antomareo Wooden: Failure to appear

Antonio Clark Antonio Clark: Disorderly conduct

Brandon Bullock Brandon Bullock: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Carlos Lomeli Carlos Lomeli: Failure to appear



Charlie Wells Charlie Wells: Stalking, violation of order of protection

Cody Kerr Cody Kerr: Driving under the influence

Cody Martin Cody Martin: Failure to appear

Dawin Hardin Dawin Hardin: Public intoxication

Deangelos Gunn Deangelos Gunn: Violation of probation



Derrick Hicks Derrick Hicks: Aggravated assault, schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, evading arrest

Dylan Hayley Dylan Hayley: Driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law

Eric Love Eric Love: Simple domestic assault

Ezequiel Rivera Ezequiel Rivera: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Fernando Suerez-Cruz Fernando Suerez-Cruz: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence



Francis Cunningham Francis Cunningham: Driving under the influence

Freddy Ramirez Freddy Ramirez: Simple domestic assault

Herbert Foster Herbert Foster: Resisting stop/arrest

Jamaal Holts Jamaal Holts: Violation of probation

James Finch James Finch: Driving on revoked/suspended license



Jasmine Jarmon Jasmine Jarmon: Simple domestic assault

Jasmine Woods Jasmine Woods: Failure to appear

Jonthan Roberts Jonthan Roberts: Violation of community corrections

Jorge Martinez Jorge Martinez: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

Kathrin Ketron Kathrin Ketron: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



Keshunica Bond Keshunica Bond: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, resisting stop/arrest

Kevonta Brooks Kevonta Brooks: Theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle, evading arrest

Landon Brooks Landon Brooks: Sexual battery (aggravated), contempt of court, sexual exploitation of a minor (especially aggravated), unlawful photographing in violation of privacy

Larry Bratton Larry Bratton: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

Lavaris Bradley Lavaris Bradley: Simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest



Markedra Jarmon Markedra Jarmon: Criminal impersonation, driving while unlicensed

Markendra Jarmon Markendra Jarmon: Criminal impersonation, driving while unlicensed

Precious Taylor Precious Taylor: Vandalism

Quanehsa Davis Quanehsa Davis: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Seqwon Davis Seqwon Davis: Disorderly conduct



Stephen Hill Stephen Hill: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999/theft from motor vehicle, driving on revoked/suspended license

Timmie Mason Timmie Mason: Reckless driving

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/03/23 and 7 a.m. on 3/06/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.