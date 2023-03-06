Mugshots : Madison County : 3/03/23 – 3/06/23 6 hours ago WBBJ Staff, Bryan Starnes Bryan Starnes: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest Antomareo Wooden Antomareo Wooden: Failure to appear Antonio Clark Antonio Clark: Disorderly conduct Brandon Bullock Brandon Bullock: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Carlos Lomeli Carlos Lomeli: Failure to appear Charlie Wells Charlie Wells: Stalking, violation of order of protection Cody Kerr Cody Kerr: Driving under the influence Cody Martin Cody Martin: Failure to appear Dawin Hardin Dawin Hardin: Public intoxication Deangelos Gunn Deangelos Gunn: Violation of probation Derrick Hicks Derrick Hicks: Aggravated assault, schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, evading arrest Derrick Hicks: Aggravated assault, schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption Dylan Hayley Dylan Hayley: Driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law Eric Love Eric Love: Simple domestic assault Ezequiel Rivera Ezequiel Rivera: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Fernando Suerez-Cruz Fernando Suerez-Cruz: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence Francis Cunningham Francis Cunningham: Driving under the influence Freddy Ramirez Freddy Ramirez: Simple domestic assault Herbert Foster Herbert Foster: Resisting stop/arrest Jamaal Holts Jamaal Holts: Violation of probation James Finch James Finch: Driving on revoked/suspended license Jasmine Jarmon Jasmine Jarmon: Simple domestic assault Jasmine Woods Jasmine Woods: Failure to appear Jonthan Roberts Jonthan Roberts: Violation of community corrections Jorge Martinez Jorge Martinez: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license Jorge Martinez: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption Kathrin Ketron Kathrin Ketron: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Kathrin Ketron: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption Keshunica Bond Keshunica Bond: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, resisting stop/arrest Keshunica Bond: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption Kevonta Brooks Kevonta Brooks: Theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle, evading arrest Landon Brooks Landon Brooks: Sexual battery (aggravated), contempt of court, sexual exploitation of a minor (especially aggravated), unlawful photographing in violation of privacy Landon Brooks: Sexual battery (aggravated), contempt of court, sexual exploitation of a minor (especially aggravated), unlawful photographing in violation of privacy Show Caption Hide Caption Larry Bratton Larry Bratton: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license Lavaris Bradley Lavaris Bradley: Simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest Markedra Jarmon Markedra Jarmon: Criminal impersonation, driving while unlicensed Markendra Jarmon Markendra Jarmon: Criminal impersonation, driving while unlicensed Precious Taylor Precious Taylor: Vandalism Quanehsa Davis Quanehsa Davis: Driving on revoked/suspended license Seqwon Davis Seqwon Davis: Disorderly conduct Stephen Hill Stephen Hill: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999/theft from motor vehicle, driving on revoked/suspended license Stephen Hill: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999/theft from motor vehicle, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption Timmie Mason Timmie Mason: Reckless driving The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/03/23 and 7 a.m. on 3/06/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin