Weak Front to Pass Tonight, Mid Week Rain Returns

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast Update for March 6th:

A weak front will pass by tonight but it looks like a dry front. Highs will still reach the mid 60s on Tuesday staying above normal. Rain showers are expected to return Wednesday afternoon and hanging around through Friday morning along a stalled out front. Cooler weather is coming this weekend. Forecast models this weekend are showing a huge difference in temperatures and we will have the latest details coming up here.

TONIGHT:

A cold front is going to pass through tonight but it looks to be a dry front. We will see temperatures drop about 15° though as it comes by. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight and the winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest as the front passes. Temperatures tonight will fall down to the around 50°.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday looks to be our last dry day of the work week so if there are things you need to get done before the rain shows up you should get on it. Highs will still be above normal behind the front and reach the mid 60s in the afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies during the day and it will be a bit breezy with the winds out of the north. Tuesday night lows will fall down to the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

The front that will pass by on Tuesday will slowly drift back to the north on Wednesday and bring a return of the rain showers to West Tennessee. Most of the showers on Wednesday will be in our southern counties but we are expecting mostly cloudy skies as well. Highs on Wednesday will depend on how far north the boundary shifts into the afternoon but it appears Jackson will be on the north side of the front keeping highs only in the low 50s for us. Wednesday night lows will not fall off much due to the thick clouds, staying in the upper 40s. The winds on Wednesday will come out of the east but could vary at times along the front.

THURSDAY:

The stalled boundary will lift further to the north on Thursday and as a low pressure system connected to the front gets closer, it will bring rain showers back to all of West Tennessee. Highs on Thursday will reach the mid to upper 50s and expect mostly cloudy skies. We could hear a few rumbles of thunder but we are not expecting severe weather this week from the storm system in West Tennessee. Thursday night lows will only fall down to 50° as we will be on the south side of the front. The winds will stay out of the southwest most of the day on Thursday.

FRIDAY:

The heaviest rain and best chance for a storm or two will come by Friday morning as the trailing cold front on the back side of the low pressure system will pass by. Highs on Friday will be in the low 60s and occur early in the day. The showers should clear out by the afternoon and the clouds will clear out Friday night in Saturday morning. As the skies clear out Friday night lows will dip down to the 30s again to start the weekend. The winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest after the front passes by.

THE WEEKEND:

The trickiest forecast this week looks to be the weekend. Forecast model guidance is all over the place with a 20° temperatures difference in forecast highs. The most likely scenario as of now keeps temperatures above freezing but there is a chance some areas north of Jackson could fall down near freezing. Saturday appears to be mostly sunny regardless and a the next system looks to be here on Sunday. Rain showers look likely on Sunday but as of now, we cannot rule out a brief period of winter precipitation in our northern counties. We will be watching the weekend system closely as the week progresses and hopefully have the forecast pin pointed by the end of the work week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, warmer weather returned for the start of the new year, and stayed above normal most of the month of February. The next chance for rain and storms is coming in the middle of next week, no winter storms are currently in the forecast but in will be a little cooler this weekend and snow could come close to West Tennessee. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13