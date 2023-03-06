Wedding Gown Weekend to be held March 18, 19

JACKSON, Tenn. — A store's Wedding Gown Weekend is coming back.











According to a news release, Goodwill will be hosting the special offer on wedding dresses on March 18 and March 19.

They say dress could be a low as $49.00, and were donated individuals and local bridal shops.

“With recent inflation, you could easily spend thousands of dollars on a beautiful wedding gown,” said Deqa Elmi, Goodwill’s Senior Director of Retail Operations. “This unique sale makes it possible for any bride-to-be to afford a beautiful, fashionable gown while supporting a nonprofit that changes lives in our community.”

It will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The dress will be gone once sold out.

