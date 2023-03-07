26th Youth Symposium to be held this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is preparing to empower young people across the community.

The Nu Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. will host the 26th annual Youth Symposium this weekend.

This year’s theme is “Supporting, serving, and empowering our youth educationally, civically, socially, physically, and emotionally.”

Organizers will have booths set up to help children make healthy choices going forward in life, and several guest speakers will be in attendance to talk about a range of topics from careers to health choices.

President of the Nu Sigma Alumni Chapter, Deborah Montague shared who this event is geared for.

“We’re asking middle schools, high schools organizations that serve youth between the grades of six and 12 to come out,” Montague said.

The Youth Symposium will be held Saturday, March 11 at the TR White Sportsplex from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free and ages seven to 18 are welcome.

