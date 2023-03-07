City Council advances several projects throughout Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Several projects received approval by Jackson City Council on Tuesday.

One of the bigger projects the council approved was new sound equipment and exterior lighting for the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

“So, we had looked at last year on leasing equipment, it came back that leasing that equipment was going to be much more than just purchasing the equipment,” said Councilman Paul Taylor. “So, we decided to purchase it and we can make actually make some revenue off of that by leasing it out ourselves.”

The council also approved $450,000 from grant proceeds that will go to the Jackson Fire Department. The fire department hopes to move towards having more emergency medical services and vehicles.

“So, a lot of times when the fire department is called out, it’s like a lift call; a request to pick somebody up that’s maybe fallen,” Taylor said. “Historically we’ve sent a fire truck, a fully loaded fire truck, to do that, and so we’re moving more towards smaller vehicles that are more fuel efficient and efficient of our personnel as well.”

The Jackson Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office will split $23,000 in Federal grant funds for training and other uses.

Also, $140,000 is going to Bicentennial Park. This is the piece of land downtown located between Riverside Drive and Airways.

“That’s for some grading, a retaining wall that says ‘Bicentennial Park,’ and I believe part of that took care of some of the bicentennial work that was already done,” said Taylor.

Along with big budget amendments, the council also approved some contracts for work to be done on North Parkway and the U.S. 45 Bypass southern extension project.

“They’re extending sidewalks, one of them is a design phase for a new bypass that is out south,” Taylor said.

The Jackson City Council will hold their next meeting on April 4 at 9 a.m.

Click here for more news in the Jackson area.