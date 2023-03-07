Comic con comes to Haywood County

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A community is preparing to host a brand new event.

Visit Brownsville and the Brownsville Arts Council have come together to host the first-ever comic convention in Haywood County.

Organizers say the event will include several venders selling comic books to art.

Visit Brownsville Director Sonia Outlaw-Clark says there will be a little bit of something for everyone.

“Everything from paranormal to, we have a couple of live podcasts that will be going on, to a magic show,” said Outlaw-Clark.

The comic convention will take place at the historic College Hill Campus in Brownsville.

The event starts Friday, March 10 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will continue Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It can be found at 127 North Grand Avenue in Brownsville.

