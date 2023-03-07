Community job fair held by Manpower

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A team you can count on held a community job fair for the local community and surrounding areas.

Tuesday morning consisted of drawings, including a $100 gift card, job interviews, and the opportunity to purchase delicious chicken sandwich and chicken nugget meals from Chick-fil-A.

The branch says they have a lot to offer and a variety of opportunities

“At Manpower, we have entry-level industrial jobs such as assembly, production, forklift. But we also have skilled positions also,” said Danielle Lawson, a recruiter at Manpower.

Manpower has monthly job fair events open to anyone who would like to attend.

For more information, head to Manpower’s website here. There you can find everything from administrative jobs to machine operations.

You can also see jobs from Manpower via their Facebook page.

