Hunter Cross recognized as Hub City Hero

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has selected Hunter Cross as February’s Hub City Hero.

Known locally as a musician, songwriter and vocalist, Cross is also the owner of Third Eye Curiosities in downtown Jackson.

Cross says during his five years at the vinyl record shop, he sees members of the unhoused population daily and sees how real their struggle is.

“I kept telling myself what’s the least I can do. I have a platform I have a regular customer base. I have the opportunity to combine music with helping this cause,” said Cross. “I had the location and it was a no-brainer. It was easy to do and it’s something I believe in.”

Cross coordinates the annual Krewfest event in efforts to raise supplies for the unhoused population, and according to his nominator, Cross “is passionate about the homeless situation in Jackson and works to connect the community to ensure resources are available for those in need.”

Cross says the 4th annual Krewfest will be held this year, and in 2022, they had over 100 coats donated.

“It’s combing live music and we all come together for donating what we have for those who don’t have,” said Cross. “I think last year there was an emphasis on boots and coats. I know what it’s like to be uncomfortably cold but I can’t imagine what it’s like to be out there freezing.”

According to Cross, getting the word out about the festival, along with donating locally, makes an impact.

“You can worry about what’s going on outside our little city but you have the power to change what’s happening in your neighborhood,” said Cross. “If you can’t attend the event, just know about the [local] resources.”

“Heroes don’t turn a blind-eye to the needs of others. Hunter sees the need almost daily in his shop,” said Mayor Scott Conger. “The mark of a true hero is when they use their platform in order to help others and that’s what Hunter does for members of the unhoused community.”

