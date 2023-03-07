‘Less than a day’s worth’: LIFELINE announces critical need for blood

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services says they have less than a day’s worth of blood supply currently on their shelves.

“Less than a day’s worth of blood supply is on our shelves so we have issued a CRITICAL APPEAL. It’s the blood on the shelves that saves lives, and we need donors to step up and make the time to donate. We cannot manufacture blood products, so please donate TODAY so we can serve West TN patients!” said Melinda Reid, Marketing Manager with LIFELINE Blood Services.

In a press release Wednesday, LIFELINE announced a critical shortage of blood types O-positive, O-negative, B-positive and B-negative.

The release states the shortage is caused by low donor turnout at mobile blood drives, from which 75% of their blood supply is donated. LIFELINE says they have also struggled to get donor numbers back to where they were pre-pandemic.

“This is a critical shortage, and we need everyone to donate at either our Jackson or Dyersburg Center or on one of our mobile blood drives in order to save lives,” said Reid. “You never

know when you will be the one on the receiving end in the hospital needing blood.”

