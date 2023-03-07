Man wanted in Carroll Co. for rape of child captured

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals capture a Tennessee man wanted for the rape of a child.

According to a press release, 20-year-old Damian Daniel Campos was arrested Monday after being located in Kentucky.

The release states Campos was wanted by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for multiple counts of rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery.

According to U.S. Marshals, on September 9, 2022, a bench warrant was issued for Campos’ arrest after a grand jury indicted him for three counts of rape of a child and one count of aggravated sexual battery. Following the indictment, the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Jackson adopted the case and launched an investigation to locate and apprehend Campos.

On February 21, 2023, the release states investigators developed information that Campos was residing with a family member in Lexington, Kentucky, and referred the case to the U.S. Marshals Central Kentucky Fugitive Task Force.

The release says on March 6, after investigating several leads and tracking down an associate of Campos who was picking him up in a vehicle, authorities initiated a vehicle stop and Campos was taken into custody without incident. The release says he will be extradited back to Tennessee to face charges.

“We thank the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Kentucky for assisting us in the relentless pursuit of an alleged child sexual predator,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller of Tennessee’s Western District.

