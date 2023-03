Mugshots : Madison County : 3/06/23 – 3/07/23

Johnathan Walker Johnathan Walker: Failure to appear

Casey Chesser Casey Chesser: Violation of probation

Christian Aikens Christian Aikens: Schedule VI drug violations

Curtis Taylor Curtis Taylor: Simple possession/casual exchange, possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license Curtis Taylor: Simple possession/casual exchange, possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

Eran Perry Eran Perry: Failure to appear



Felice Jones Felice Jones: Failure to appear

Francis Encarnacion Francis Encarnacion: Shoplifting/theft of property, criminal impersonation

Jason Miller Jason Miller: Failure to comply, failure to appear

Nashayne Miller Nashayne Miller: Schedule II drug violations

Riley Locke Riley Locke: Disorderly conduct



Skylar Etheridge Skylar Etheridge: Evading arrest

Steven Moore Steven Moore: Burglary

Virginia Williams Virginia Williams: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear

Yolanda Nelson Yolanda Nelson: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/06/23 and 7 a.m. on 3/07/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.