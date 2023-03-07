Website makes finding local artists easy

JACKSON, Tenn. — Finding a local artist has been made easier!

Visit Jackson, TN says the Online Artist Directory has launched, allowing you to filter and find artists by genre, covers or originals, and availability.

“We are thrilled to launch the Jackson Hidden Tracks online artist directory, which will serve as a valuable resource for music lovers looking to explore the vibrant music scene of Jackson, TN,” said Lori Nunnery, Executive Director of Visit Jackson, TN. “We believe that this initiative will not only benefit the artists but also help to bring more attention to our city’s unique culture and history.”

You can sign up to be on the website for yourself here.

“We encourage local artists to sign up and join our directory to help us promote the music scene in Jackson, TN,” said Nunnery. “We hope this initiative will bring more exposure to the diverse talents we have right here in our city.”

For more information on the Jackson Hidden Tracks initiative and the new artist directory, visit JacksonHiddenTracks.com or call (731) 425-8333.

