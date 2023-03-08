Attorney indicted with simple assault in West Tennessee

PARIS, Tenn. — A Henry County attorney has been indicted, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

According to the TBI news release, their agents began investigation Michael Ainley in August of 2022 after allegations of inappropriate conduct.

Their investigation found that Ainley allegedly touched a person and used inappropriate language during a court proceeding on August 3, 2022.

Ainley was indicted by a Henry County Grand Jury on March 6 with one count of simple assault.

No booking photo is available due to Ainley being cited and not booked into the Henry County Jail, according to the TBI.

