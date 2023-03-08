Conference for first responders to be held in April

JACKSON, Tenn. — A conference for dispatchers and first responders is being held in April.

The 9th Annual Emergency Communications Conference is set for April 10 through April 12, with speakers gathering to share expertise and foster new and innovative ideas of best practices for the front-line 911 dispatcher.

The conference is free to attend thanks to the support from Madison County 911 and other sponsors.

It is being hosted by Jackson Med-Link Communications RMCC. You can reserve a spot here.

It will be in the J Walter Barnes Conference Center in the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

