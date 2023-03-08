Pathways offers services for addiction recovery

JACKSON, Tenn. — Asking for help could be the first step to recovery and one service wants you to know you don’t have to do it alone.

Pathway Behavioral Health Services provides resources to those who are seeking support serving about five thousand people a month of all ages.

There’s individual counseling, school programs, detoxification, psychiatric services, and more.

Courtney Collier is a telehealth coordinator for pathways who has experienced addiction personally.

For years Collier suffered from alcoholism and says it took time, support, and the willingness to get better to be where he is today.

“I never saw that it could get any better and as things started to change and get better and to overcome and start to be in a position where I can now help others I can also use my lived experience as a tool to be able to just give other people hope it’s really like a dream come true,” says telehealth coordinator Courtney Collier.

Collier encourages others struggling with addiction to reach out saying help is always there.

If you’re battling with addiction you can call pathways for an appointment. If you’re in a crisis, you can call 9-8-8.