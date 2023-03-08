Sales/Office Assistant – Myrtle Beach, SC

Sales/Office Assistant

WFXB FOX TV has an immediate opening for a full-time sales assistant. This position is responsible for assisting the sales team with entering sales information data into the Wide Orbit traffic system. The sales assistant will also be responsible for filing, answering the main line, greeting vendors and guests at the door, depositing checks, processing credit cards and assisting other departments on an as needed basis. Must be skilled in all Microsoft Office applications and Google Docs. Knowledge of Wide Orbit, Nielsen applications are preferred. Responsibilities also include working on advertising schedules, creating sales materials and proposals, pulling and analyzing Scarborough Research and other general sales support duties. The right candidate must have excellent computer skills, be a detail oriented problem solver with the ability to multi task, and handle multiple priorities in a high energy sales department. Previous office experience preferred.

Interested people who are motivated, highly organized and have a positive mental attitude should send their resumes via e-mail to: brouse@wfxb.com

Mail your resume to:

WFXB FOX TV

Sales/Office Asst. Position

Attention: Bill Rouse

3364 Huger St.

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

WFXB-TV is an EOE Employer