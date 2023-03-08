Students pack meals to keep kids fed

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school came together too change the lives of hundreds.

Wednesday, Jackson Christian School teamed up with Skyline Church of Christ to host Feed My Starving Children‘s mobile pack event.

Feed My Starving Children is based in Minnesota, and they delivered the ingredients Tuesday via trucks.

At a packing event, the nonprofit organization utilized volunteers to package meals for those in need. The students of JCS aimed to pack 400,000 meals in two hours.

“The mission is to feed everyone. And that’s the thing about hunger,” said Eric Petty, the Lead Minister at Skyline Church. “There are a lot of things in this world that we can’t fix, you know. I’m not even going to try to, you get it. But hunger, to me, is fixable. Like, no kid should be going to bed hungry. We’re going to feed nearly a thousand kids for an entire year, and that, to me, that’s making a difference.”

The meals the students packed consisted of vegetables, rice, soy, and seasoning. The ingredients that are shipped do not require the recipients to have any kind of advanced cookware. All that is needed is hot water.

“They’re really easy to fix and put together, and they taste good too,” Petty said.

This event will have specific times open for the public Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, the public times are from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

