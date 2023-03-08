Undercover investigation unveils illegal slot machines in Medina

MEDINA, Tenn.– According to the West Tennessee Drug Task Force 28th Judicial District, agents received tips about a “casino” operation in Medina.

According to the Drug Task Force’s Facebook page, agents conducted an undercover investigation at the Oasis convenience store in Medina, where they found four illegal slot machines.

Chris Cylke with the American Gaming Association says a recent study done by the American Gaming Association shows there are around 870,000 regulated legal slot machines in the U.S.

That’s not including the possible thousands that are illegal and unaccounted for.

“In a place like Tennessee where there aren’t any casinos within the state, you can imagine that an illegal slot machine will kind of stick out like a sore thumb if it’s prominently displayed and people know that there’s no regulated gaming in the state,” says Cylke.

Authorities say when agents were escorted to the back of the oasis convenience store they observed the players, and saw the owners pay winnings out of the cash drawer. The agents seized all four slot machines along with a large amount of THC and approximately 28-thousand dollars in cash.

“With many of these other busts those who are involved in the gambling side are also involved in drug trafficking , weapons trafficking, other kinds of crime and so I think it’s really encouraging to see law enforcement in Tennessee and other jurisdictions taking this problem seriously,” Cylke says.

The store is still open during their normal hours, as the investigation is ongoing charges are expected to be filed after the investigation is complete.