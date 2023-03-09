4 new crisis centers being established

JACKSON, Tenn. — In case of emergencies, it is important to have access to resources.

And the State of Tennessee is making moves to bring the help to more people.

The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services has officially announced grants to add four new crisis walk-in centers and crisis stabilization units, according to the news release.

Two of these centers will be local. The Paris location will be provided through the Carey Counseling Center. Another center is planned for the northwest part of the area.

“We realized that northwest Tennessee really was the next area that made the most sense, with Dyersburg really being the geographical heart of that area,” said Donald Jordan, the Clinical Program Manager at Pathways.

The Dyersburg location will be working closely with the Madison County Pathways and the West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital.

“We have operated prior to this grant. We’ve been operating a crisis stabilization unit from our main office on the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital campus. We’ve been doing that since 2009, where we see in that walk-in center about 300 individuals a month,” Jordan said.

The 988 Crisis Hotline will be pairing with these facilities as well, allowing locals to get the help they need closer to home.

With the addition of these four new facilities, Tennessee will have a total of 12 centers to aid in mental behavior and health crisis.

The other two new crisis centers will be in Murfreesboro in Rutherford County and in Clarksville in Montgomery County.

