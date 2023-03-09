Attorney general visits the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti made a stop in the Hub City to hear from those in our community.

Attorney general visits the Hub City

Attorney general visits the Hub City

Attorney general visits the Hub City

The attorney general held a town hall meeting Thursday night to discuss the impact that big tech is having on Tennessee families, particularly children.

The meeting is just one way for the attorney general’s office to get feedback from Tennesseans as the office seeks to learn more about the problems they have encountered regarding the harmful effects of social media on kids.

Skrmetti says social media is designed to be addictive and could have a life-long effect on your child.

“I think parents need to let their kids know that it’s fun to connect with your friends. Depending on the way the site works and depending on how you use it, it can have a materially bad effect on your life,” Skrmetti said.

Skrmetti says our state is proud to be a leader in pursuing transparency and accountability for social media companies.

The town hall meeting was held at the Southwest Tennessee Development District in downtown Jackson.

Find more local news here.