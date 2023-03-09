Calico Critters animal figures recalled

One company is recalling all of it’s figures and sets sold with specific accessories.

Epoch Everlasting Play has announced a recall for all of it’ Calico Critters animal figures and sets that come with bottle and pacifier accessories.

The bottle and pacifier accessories pose a choking hazard to children.

The company has received three reports of incidents involving the pacifier accessory, including two deaths.

The animal figures and sets were sold at Walmart and online through Amazon.

If you have one of these items, take the accessories away and contact Epoch Everlasting Play for a free replacement.

Epoch Everlasting Play LLC at800-631-1272 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or by email at productsafety@ epocheverlastingplay.com, or online at www.epocheverlastingplay.com/ recalls or https://epocheverlastingplay. com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the landing page or https://calicocritters.com/en- us/ and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the landing page.