Career Day held for elementary students

JACKSON, Tenn. — A school is preparing students to lead, learn and live.

Jackson Christian School hosted Career Day, where elementary students were given the chance to learn about STREAM careers and interact with career professionals.

STREAM stands for science, technology, religion, engineering, arts, and math.

The sixth annual event set a goal to ensure students in kindergarten through fifth grades realize they have several career options for the future.

“The goal for students is to be able to see a career, maybe picture themselves in it. And then to know what does it take, what am I going to have to do to, maybe, have this career, to get this job, and so that they can be pointed in a direction early in their life,” said Jeanna Rice, the Director of Elementary at Jackson Christian School.

Over 70 presenters spoke the students, ranging from photographers, restaurant owners, banks, wildlife management, doctors, estheticians, and many more.

