Children’s Service employee charged with solicitation of a minor

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Department of Children’s Services employee was arrested on charges involving a minor.

On March 2, a juvenile female found a strange note on her vehicle at a local business in Bolivar.

Her and her parents reached out to the Bolivar Police Department, who opened an investigation.

They then called the Jackson Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to get involved into the situation.

“So the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, we investigate anything regarding child exploitation, whether it be on social media. And we work closely with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. In cases like this, anyone looking to commit a crime against a child in a sexual nature,” said Sgt. Aubrey Richardson, with the Tennessee Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

During an undercover operation on March 7 at Malesus Park in Jackson, the suspect met with who he thought was an underage girl.

As a result of the investigation, Christopher Baker, 50, was arrested.

Baker was an employee of the State of Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services. He was arrested by Jackson police and was charged with solicitation of a minor.

“Baker left a note on an underaged girl’s car. And they ultimately turned it over to the Bolivar Police Department who contacted me to assist them. And an undercover operation was done and he showed up at that location with the intentions of having sex with an underaged girl,” Richardson said.

This is an ongoing investigation, so no further details are going to be released at this time.

Anyone with this information on this case or any child exploitation case is asked to contact the Tennessee Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

You can also call them at (731) 467-6385.

