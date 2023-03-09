Expert shares the challenges kidneys face

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s World Kidney Day!

An expert shared what challenges our kidneys face and how you can tell if you, or a loved one, are at risk.

Experts say more than one in seven adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease in the US, and Tennesseans have a 33% higher rate of end stage renal disease than the national average.

Chronic kidney disease is not curable and does not have obvious symptoms.

In fact, most people don’t realize they have kidney disease until they reach a critical state, where dialysis or a kidney transplant are needed.

So how can you know if you or a loved one are at risk?

“It’s really simple. It’s two tests. It’s a simple blood test that your primary care provider will do. It’s a standard blood test. And it’s a urine study to look for any leaky substances in the urine,” said Dr. Shree Mulay, a nephrologist.

Mulay says some of the best ways to keep your kidneys healthy is by making sure you don’t have any blood pressure issues or diabetes that’s going untreated.

He says to quit smoking if you smoke and to be aware of medications that could cause damage to your kidneys.

