‘Footloose’ auditions to open in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Everybody cut loose!

The Ned is hosting auditions for their upcoming production of “Footloose: The Musical.”

The show, which revolves around a city boy who moves to a small town where dancing is banned, features classic hits such as “Holding Out for a Hero” and “Let’s Hear it for the Boy.”

The Ned is seeking actors, singers, and dancers to join this exciting production.

Auditions will be held at 4:30 p.m. on March 30 and March 31, with performances to be held June 15-17.

Click here to register to audition and learn more information.

The Ned is located at 314 East Main Street in downtown Jackson.

