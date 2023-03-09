Future of Oman Arena discussed on Thursday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school system discussed plans for their future.

Jackson-Madison County School System received about $50 million through the state’s ESSER funding back during the pandemic.

Superintendent Dr. Marlon King says that they bucketed those funds into three buckets, capitol, personal, and academics.

Inside their capitol bucket, there is Hub City Central, which is a project that deals with the Oman Arena.

King says they have plans to renovate it, along with making the old Madison High School building the central office service center for the community.

“More than just a central office, it will be a service center for the community. We will have an auditorium, we will have spaces in there for shared spaces, we will have a parent center, delta education, literacy education, a center to support our students who are non-speaking English or English is second language. So we are just looking at a plethora of opportunities that we are going to offer the community in this service space,” King said.

The school system has a budget meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 22.

