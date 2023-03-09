GALLERY: Shooting in north Jackson under investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson Police Department says there was a shooting in north Jackson.

Around 9:30 p.m., a WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipster notified us of a possible shooting at a local gas station.

Jackson police say the shooting did not occur at the Dodge’s on North Highland, but the suspect’s vehicle was left there.

As of 10:10 p.m., a suspect is not in custody. However, the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.

No details regarding injuries or damage were confirmed by law enforcement at this time.

We will share updates as they become available.

