GALLERY: Shooting in north Jackson under investigation
JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson Police Department says there was a shooting in north Jackson.
Around 9:30 p.m., a WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipster notified us of a possible shooting at a local gas station.
Jackson police say the shooting did not occur at the Dodge’s on North Highland, but the suspect’s vehicle was left there.
As of 10:10 p.m., a suspect is not in custody. However, the investigation is on-going.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.
No details regarding injuries or damage were confirmed by law enforcement at this time.
We will share updates as they become available.
