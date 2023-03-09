Heart-related lab to reopen at local hospital

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A heart-related service is returning to a local hospital.

According to a news release, the Dyersburg Hospital will be reopening its cardiac catheterization lab.

“We are very excited to re-initiate these services in Dyersburg because we believe this to be in the

patients’ best interest,” stated Tina Prescott, Chief Operating Officer. “We appreciate the patience and

support of the community as we were evaluating the most efficient and cost-effective care models

during the pandemic.”

West Tennessee Healthcare says that cardiac catheterization is an important diagnostic procedure used to visualize the arteries and chambers of the heart and treat any narrowing of blood vessels.

“It is important to us that we enhance regional patient access to these quality cardiac services by providing them here at the Dyersburg hospital. Along with what is provided here, there will be streamlined access to even more advanced cardiac care available at Jackson General,” said Dr. Neil McKee, who was recently appointed Chief Medical Officer of West Tennessee Healthcare’s community

hospitals.

The service will reopen sometime in the spring.

