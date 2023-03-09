Hospital-within-a-hospital to open in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A specialty hospital is making its way to the Hub City.

Select Specialty Hospital West Tennessee, a new 50-bed critical illness recovery hospital, is officially opening its doors on the fifth and sixth floors of Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Select will begin admitting patients the week of March 24 and will operate as a hospital-in-a-hospital. It’s licensed as a long-term acute care hospital.

Select specializes in helping critically ill patients breathe, speak, eat, walk, and think as independently as possible.

“Just having it right here in this facility, which makes it easy access to transfer those patients. And it gives our patients, and families, and our community members a place to receive that continued care and rehabilitation and not have to leave Jackson,” said Deann Thelen, CEO of the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Select hopes in six to nine months that they’ll meet capacity.

